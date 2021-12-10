Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers returns to practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

For the first time in three weeks Aaron Rodgers was back on the practice field Friday for the Green Bay Packers.

“He was limited and took as many reps as he could,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he did a really nice job. It was good to have him back out there.”

The quarterback has been dealing with a fractured pinky toe on his left foot. He told reporters earlier this week that the time off for the bye helped in his healing, and LaFleur said Friday’s work was the most he’s done on the practice field since the injury occurred.

“It’s just all the little intricacies, the nuances that that go on within the huddle,” LaFleur said of what Rodgers gets from practicing. “He’s great at giving guys reminders about certain coaching points. And then also just the timing element, whether it’s timing up motions, or within the passing game, obviously, that comes to mind. Just that command that he has, the ownership he has for our offense and just helping out everybody else and the other 10 guys in the huddle.”

Rodgers was not the only important piece back at practice. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was also back after being in quarantine for the last 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test. LaFleur says Campbell still has some hurdles to clear before playing Sunday against Chicago and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Friday was also a third straight day of practice for cornerback Jaire Alexander. He remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4.

I thought Ja is progressing nicely,” LaFleur said. “Again, it’s a long process, so it was good to get them out there doing some individual drills.”

The only other players with an injury designation were wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle) and tackle David Bakhtiari. Both are listed as out.