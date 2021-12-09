Packers: WR Randall Cobb’s core injury is ‘significant’

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without one of his most reliable weapons for an indefinite amount of time.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Randall Cobb’s core injury suffered against Los Angeles Nov. 28 is going to sideline him for an extended period.

“(Cobb) is gonna be out for a while, he had a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said. “That’s unfortunate, because I thought he’s done such an amazing job when given the opportunity.”

The veteran returned to the Packers in an offseason trade with Houston at the behest of Rodgers and it has proven to be a very good move. He had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns, with the latter figure being his most in a season since 2015. The 31-year-old has been especially dynamic on third down. LaFleur said he’d been targeted 10 times and gotten first downs on eight of those targets.

As for who could replace Cobb in the slot, it appears it will be a committee approach.

“It’s really everybody and that can change on a weekly basis,” LaFleur said. “But we’ll use Allen (Lazard) in there a little bit. We’ll use (Equanimeous St. Brown). He’s been playing really well as of late, not only on offense, but on special teams as well. And then we’ll continue to move Davante (Adams) around and put him in there a little bit.”

The Packers drafted Amari Rodgers in the third round with the idea of him becoming the full-time slot receiver, but he’s yet to make a big impact in that role. He has three catches for 40 yards and has been targeted just five times.

“I think Amari is still a young player, and he’s still growing and he’s going to get better,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got a lot of high expectations for him to continue to grow and develop and I do think he’ll get more opportunity.”