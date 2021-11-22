Wisconsin gets commitment from 2022 LB | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan (Walled Lake, Mich.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on social media early Monday night.

All glory to god🙏 100% committed ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb — Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Vaughan committed to Air Force in early August but had just recently seen his recruiting take off. His first Power 5 offer came from West Virginia in the middle of October and others followed, including Iowa, Florida State and Minnesota. Wisconsin’s scholarship offer came Oct. 19 and Vaughan decommitted from Air Force at the end of the month. He visited Madison for the Northwestern game before making his decision.

Vaughan is ranked as the 20th-best player in the state of Michigan and the No. 63 linebacker in the country by 247Sports.

With Vaughan in the fold, the Badgers now have 13 commitments in the class of 2022. The group is ranked No. 46 in the country and 10th in the Big Ten.