LaFleur: No change coming at kicker

Mason Crosby has been Green Bay’s kicker since 2007 and that’s not going to change this season.

The Packers all-time leading scorer has struggled this year, missing eight kicks already. For perspective, that’s just one fewer than he missed in the last three seasons combined. Still, there is no change coming.

“No, I would say absolutely not,” coach Matt LaFleur said of potentially moving on from Crosby.

The 37-year-old Crosby is not solely to blame for the issues on the field goal unit. Poor snaps from the duo of Hunter Bradley (since cut) and Steven Wirtel, along with inconsistent holds from punter Corey Bojorquez, have also played a role in Crosby missing his most kicks since 2012.

“We’re still working through that whole process. That never falls squarely on one individual,” LaFleur said. “Our operation has got to improve and that’s from the snap to the hold to the kick. We’ll continue to work on that. Certainly have a lot of confidence in Mason.”

Crosby went 1-for-2 against Minnesota, hitting from 54 yards but also missing from 32 yards. It was his fourth miss in eight attempts between 30 and 39 yards.