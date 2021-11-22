Badgers erase 16-point deficit, beat Texas A&M in Las Vegas | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin overcame a slow start to beat Texas A&M 69-58 Monday in the first game of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Aggies built a 26-10 lead in the first half on the back of some hot outside shooting. But the Badgers closed the half on a 25-8 run to take a 35-34 lead at the break. They added on to the advantage to open the second, eventually building a 16-point lead of their own.

Going all in on Red 💯 Bucky gets things started at the @MauiInv with a win over Texas A&M. Highlights from today's win! pic.twitter.com/bwxoyUag8F — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 22, 2021

After missing the loss to Providence last week with a foot injury, Jonathan Davis provided Wisconsin with a career-high 21 points. It included a 5-for-5 effort as the Badgers went from down 16 to up 46-40 with 16:57 left in the game. The sophomore added a team-high nine rebounds, including three on the offensive end, along with two assists and two steals.

Senior Brad Davison was productive, too, finishing with 19 points. He was just 3-for-11 from beyond the arc, but two of those makes came as the Badgers were making their comeback late in the first half. Davison also gave Wisconsin eight rebounds and a team-high three assists.

Steven Crowl helped the Badgers with 10 points and four rebounds, and Wisconsin was 18 points better than Texas A&M when he was on the floor. Chucky Hepburn had seven points and four rebounds, while Tyler Wahl added six points and four rebounds.

Wisconsin’s defense held the Aggies to just 29.6% shooting in the second half, including 3-for-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc. Texas A&M was paced by Quenton Jackson’s 15 points.

The Badgers will face No. 12 Houston or Butler in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.