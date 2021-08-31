Wisconsin dismisses one player, suspends another

The Wisconsin running back room is a little less packed following a physical altercation between two players earlier in August.

Coach Paul Chryst announced that freshman Loyal Crawford had been dismissed from the team and freshman Antwan Roberts had been suspended.

In a statement released to the media Tuesday, the UW police department said they were called to investigate an altercation between Crawford and Roberts on Aug. 21. That investigation led to them learning that Crawford had armed himself with a knife. There were minor injuries in the altercation but they didn’t involve the knife.

Crawford was charged with criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.

The athletic department said it would not comment further than announcing the discipline.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Crawford said he was not treated fairly in the situation and claimed Roberts was the aggressor.

Both players were part of Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class that saw the Badgers bring in four freshmen running backs plus a transfer in junior Chez Mellusi.

Crawford was a three-star recruit from Eau Claire, Wis. He was ranked as the sixth-best player in the state and the 37th-best running back in the country.

Roberts was also a three-star recruit out of Nashville. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Roberts ran for 3,442 yards and 49 touchdowns during a three-year varsity career.

Neither player was likely to factor into Wisconsin’s plans this fall.