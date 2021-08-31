Milwaukee beats the Giants again, NL Central lead stands at 10 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee jumped on San Francisco early and didn’t look back in a 6-2 win Tuesday night.

A day after missing a start due to an illness, Johnny Cueto was on the mound for the Giants and was probably wishing he had called in sick again. The Brewers scored at least one run in the first four innings of the game and Cueto was responsible for all of them.

Omar Narvaez got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single. Lorenzo Cain jacked his sixth home run of the year, a solo shot in the second inning. An inning later Rowdy Tellez drove in a run with his third career triple and Cain followed with an RBI single. Narvaez then put the finishing touches on with a single that Christian Yelich turned into a run by hustling from first after an error.

Four different players had at least two hits, including Yelich and shortstop Willy Adames. Narvaez and Cain were each credited with two RBI.

It was more than enough offense for Brandon Woodruff. The All-Star went six innings, giving up one run — a Brandon Belt homer — on five hits and striking out eight. He improved to 9-7 and his ERA of 2.35 trails only Los Angeles’ Walker Beuhler (2.03) and teammate Corbin Burnes (2.27) for the best mark in MLB.

The Brewers have now taken the first two games of a series against a team that had the best record in baseball coming in. They also improved their lead in the NL Central to 10 games thanks to Cincinnati’s game against St. Louis being postponed. It left their magic number to clinch the division at 22.

It’ll be Milwaukee and San Francisco again Wednesday night.