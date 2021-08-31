Packers trade for punter Corey Bojorquez | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The JK Scott era in Green Bay is apparently over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for punter Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Bojorquez spent the last three years with Buffalo and averaged a league-best 50.1 yards per punt last season. However, he was not tendered a contract as a restricted free agent after the year making him free to sign with anyone. Bojorquez signed with the Rams but was unable to beat out incumbent Johnny Hecker. Still, he had an impressive preseason, kicking seven times and averaging 51.9 yards per kick. He led the league in hangtime and put four of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

He’ll replace Scott, who the Packers spent a fifth-round pick on in the 2018 draft. Last season, he averaged 45.5 yards per kick and dropped 15 of them inside the 20-yard line. But he just wasn’t consistent enough, especially when the weather turned colder.

Bojorquez, who played collegiately at New Mexico, will also serve as kicker Mason Crosby’s new holder.