Wisconsin up to four commits in 2022 class after adding ATH Cade Yacamelli By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its fourth commitment in the Class of 2022 and third since Saturday.

After offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (Fall River, Wis.) committed Saturday and tight end JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wis.) committed early Monday afternoon, three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Penn.) pulled the trigger Monday night.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Yacamelli held scholarship offers from 12 other programs, including Navy, Air Force and nearly all of the Ivy League. He earned his offer from the Badgers after camping in Madison in early June.

247Sports rates Yacamelli as the No. 21 in the state of Pennsylvania and the 80th best athlete in the country.