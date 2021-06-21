Wisconsin adds TE in class of 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a third commit to its 2022 recruiting class.

Tight end JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wis.) announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he had committed to the Badgers.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Seagreaves came largely out of nowhere this month to earn a scholarship offer from Wisconsin following impressive showings at their football camps. A three-star recruit, Seagreaves’ only other offer at this point was from Illinois State, an FCS school.

Seagreaves is a very good athlete, excelling in football, basketball and track. In addition to playing for one of the elite AAU basketball programs in the state, he qualified for the state track meet in 2019 in the high jump and won the Badger South Conference 100 meter race earlier this month.

Seagreaves joins quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wis.) and offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (Fall River, Wis.) as the three committed players in the class of 2022.