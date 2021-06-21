Wisconsin picks up commitment from NJ cornerback | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers were busy Monday adding commitments from three players in the class of 2022.

Tight end JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wis.) started things off in the early afternoon and was followed up by athlete Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Penn.) in the early evening. Then it was cornerback A’khoury Lyde’s (Wayne, N.J.) turn, as he became the fifth overall commit for Wisconsin in the class.

A three-star recruit, Lyde is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the 17th-best player in the state of New Jersey and the No. 74 corner in the country.

Lyde visited Madison earlier in June and ended up choosing the Badgers over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Maryland and others.

In addition to the three players that committed Monday, Wisconsin also has quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wis.) and offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (Fall River, Wis.) in its 2022 class so far.