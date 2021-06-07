Wisconsin and Notre Dame to meet at Lambeau Field in 2026 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was supposed to play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field last season but the coronavirus pandemic led all Big Ten teams to cancel non-conference games. The hope was to reschedule the game and the schools have now done so.

In a back-and-forth exchange between the Badgers, Irish and Packers Twitter accounts, it was revealed the makeup game will come Sept. 5, 2026 in Green Bay.

It’ll be fun to play you guys at Soldier Field this year @NDFootball, but low-key … this is so nice, why don’t we play y’all twice? Just sayin’ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 7, 2021

The two schools will meet this season on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Wisconsin’s non-conference schedule for 2026 now looks like this:

Sept. 5: Notre Dame (at Lambeau)

Sept. 12: Western Illinois

Sept. 19: Pitt