Report: WR Davante Adams will be at minicamp after not attending OTAs | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

At least one of Green Bay’s big offensive stars will be in town for the Packers mandatory minicamp that gets underway Tuesday.

The NFL Network is reporting that wide receiver Davante Adams will attend after not taking part in the last two weeks of voluntary OTAs. Adams cost himself a $500,000 workout bonus by not be involved in 85% of the team’s offseason program, but will avoid a potential fine of $93,000 by practicing this week.

While the status of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in doubt for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, it sounds like that’ll be the only issue to be resolved. His WRs who did not show for OTAs, including star Davante Adams, are either in town or expected in town. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

The other wide receivers that missed OTAs — Marquez Valdes Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimous St. Brown and Devin Funchess — are also expected back, as is cornerback Jaire Alexander.

As for the biggest name — Aaron Rodgers — it’s unclear if he will attend, though most do not expect him to. Rodgers has not taken part in any of the offseason program as he remains at odds with the front office and has reportedly told some within the organization he does not want to play for the Packers again. Like Adams, Rodgers had a $500,000 workout bonus that he forfeited and can be fined the same $93,000 for not coming this week, though the Packers could avoid that by excusing his absence.