Aaron Rodgers reportedly won’t attend mandatory minicamp | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers won’t be there when the Green Bay Packers take the field for the first practice of their mandatory minicamp late Tuesday morning.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night that there has been no change in Rodgers’ stance of not wanting to play for the Packers and he won’t be showing up for the only required aspect of the team’s offseason.

Source on #Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers: “No change.” So the expectation, barring any developments overnight, is the NFL MVP won’t be reporting for minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

Rodgers can be fined roughly $93,000 for not attending the three-day minicamp, though the Packers could waive the fine if they choose to.