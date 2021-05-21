Greg Gard adds former UW player as assistant coach | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Greg Gard is replacing one former Wisconsin player on his coaching staff with another.

The Badgers announced Friday that Sharif Chambliss had been hired as an assistant coach, taking the spot held by Alando Tucker the last two seasons on an interim basis. Tucker had been filling the void left by Howard Moore, who was seriously injured in a car crash in May of 2019.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Chambliss and his family to our staff,” Gard said in a release. “This search and interview process was extensive and spanned a wide scope of excellent candidates. Sharif’s energy, passion, loyalty and experience were evident from the start of our search. Knowing that Coach Howard Moore would not be able to return to his position and having to replace him is difficult for all of us who love him and know everything he has done for our program.

“Sharif brings 15 years of college basketball coaching experience to our program and has a proven track record of success as a coach and as an effective, established recruiter. As we evaluated the landscape of potential coaches, Coach Chambliss was highly regarded and recommended by both his past colleagues that he’s worked with and his peers across college basketball.

“Sharif brings to our staff what I wanted. Someone with experience at a variety of other institutions, a proven track record as a coach and recruiter, and a committed, red-hot burning desire to be at the University of Wisconsin and help our program going forward.”

Chambliss started his coaching career with Wisconsin, serving as the video coordinator for two seasons. He joined the UW-Milwaukee coaching staff in 2012 and then in 2016 moved to Wright State, where he was voted the top assistant in the Horizon league in 2020.

“The opportunity to join Coach Gard and his staff is truly an honor,” Chambliss said in a release. “Wisconsin is home to me and I could not be more excited to get back on the court I once played on, now as an assistant coach. I look forward to working with the players and staff, continuing to execute the Badger basketball vision. The men’s basketball program can count on me to bring a genuine, high level of energy to an already outstanding base of basketball values. Many thanks to Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez, the staff and entire athletic department for trusting in me to represent the university as an assistant coach.”

A native of Racine, Chambliss played the first three years of his career at Penn State before transferring to Wisconsin for his senior season. With the Badgers in 2004-2005, he averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. He helped Wisconsin make a run to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion North Carolina.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support of my family and the many coaches, staffs and mentors I have had the privilege to work with including Bo Ryan, Scott Nagy, Rob Jeter, Jeff Gard, Gary Edwards and many others,” Chambliss said. “I’m also indebted to Bob Grant and the Wright State athletic department, university leadership, men’s basketball staff and players for five incredibly successful years.

“I’m very blessed for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started in Madison. On, Wisconsin!”