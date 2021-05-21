Brewers give up four home runs in loss at Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday. Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser.

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom. It was Winker’s first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

For Milwaukee it was the 13th loss in its last 17 games. The Brewers have gone from 17-10 on the first day of May to 21-23 on May 21.

Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off again Saturday night.