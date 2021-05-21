Brewers trade two relievers to Tampa Bay for SS Willy Adames and RP Trevor Richards | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

Having lost 12 of its last 16 games, Milwaukee made a move to shore up the middle of its defense.

The Brewers announced Friday afternoon they had acquired shortstop Willy Adames and pitcher Trevor Richards from Tampa Bay for relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.

SS Willy Adames and RHP Trevor Richards have been acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP J.P. Feyereisen and RHP Drew Rasmussen. pic.twitter.com/lobEU8pJFN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 21, 2021

Adames is a proven commodity as a defender, something Milwaukee has needed with the struggles of Luis Urias. The shortstop has nine errors this season, including four in the last two games. Adames ranks 12th among all shortstops in fielding percentage, while Urias is currently last in MLB.

It’s unclear how much Adames will help the Brewers at the plate, though. He’s off to a rough start, batting just .197 with five home runs and 15 RBI. In his only full season in the majors (2019), the 25-year-old batted .254 with 20 home runs and 52 RBI.

Richards had pitched in six games for the Rays this year and owns a 4.50 ERA.

Rasmussen and Feyereisen had been useful pieces out of the bullpen for the Brewers.