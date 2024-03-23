(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61: Last word

BROOKLYN — Wisconsin’s season came to a screeching halt Friday night, as the fifth-seeded Badgers fell 72-61 to 12th-seeded James Madison at Barclays Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Player of the Game: Terrence Edwards Jr.

It wasn’t a huge day for James Madison’s top scorer, but he was the leader in a balanced attack. Edwards had a team-high 14 points, one of four Dukes that hit double figures against the Badgers. But he was also a major factor in the defensive effort that gave Wisconsin all kinds of problems. Edwards’ length was an issue for AJ Storr and it played a leading role in his 5-for-14 effort from the field.

The good: Max Klesmit

The good was hard to find for Wisconsin in a night it would like to forget, but Klesmit was the bright spot. The junior guard went off for 18 points, including hitting five 3-pointers. It tied his season-high and it kept the Badgers in the game in the second half. In fact, he nearly had his sixth 3-pointer that would have made it a 52-49 game but it rimed out. He got another chance to cut the game to four but a layup through contact didn’t fall. Klesmit finished the season shooting 39.8% from deep.

The not so good: The turnovers

James Madison thought it had a chance to make life difficult for Wisconsin with its pressure and the Dukes were right. They heated the Badgers up and forced 19 turnovers. It was a season-high and the third-most in Greg Gard’s tenure. Thirteen of those came in the first half, including seven on the first 12 possessions. James Madison took full advantage, turning all those Wisconsin mistakes into 27 points for the game.

Stat of the Game: 9-19

That was what Wisconsin finished at the rim. It included just 8-for-18 on layups, many of which were point-blank attempts that need to be finished. It was an extremely rough night for Tyler Wahl. He hit his first shot but didn’t make another on the night, going 0-for-4, all on layups.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin dropped to 1-4 as a No. 5 seed, with all four losses coming by double digits. The loss also means the Badgers will go another year without making it to the second weekend of the tournament, with the drought now dating back to 2017.

— Gard is 6-6 in his six tournament appearances, including 3-3 as the higher seeded team.

— The game marked the end of Wahl’s career. It was his 162nd appearance, the most by a Wisconsin player in school history. He is the lone player on the roster that doesn’t have the option to return for another year.

— Several players were in tears in the locker room after, including Wahl, Hepburn and Klesmit.

— Storr has not decided what his plan for next year is. He would not say that his only options are Wisconsin or the NBA, leaving the possibility that he could decide to transfer again.

What’s next?

The offseason