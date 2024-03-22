Brewers: Top prospect Jackson Chourio will start the year in the majors | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

Texas’ Wyatt Langford and Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio will open the season in the majors.

Jackson Holliday – the exciting young Baltimore Orioles infielder – won’t be joining them in the big leagues just yet.

The Rangers announced Langford will open in the season with them and the Brewers did the same with Chourio, while the Orioles reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp.

Chourio, who turned 20 on March 11, agreed to an $82 million, eight-year contract during the offseason despite having played only six games above Double-A. He hit .283 with a .338 on-base percentage, 22 homers, 91 RBIs and 44 steals in 128 games while playing Double-A and Triple-A ball last season.

Heading into Friday, Chourio was hitting .280 with a .333 on-base percentage, no homers and three RBIs in 50 Cactus League at-bats.