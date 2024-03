The Camp: Luke Fickell’s ‘humbling’ first season at Wisconsin, efforts to adjust in Year 2 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jesse got a 1-on-1 with Luke Fickell this week. The guys discuss his comments on an up-and-down first season in Madison, why he called it a humbling experience, his efforts to adjust heading into Year 2 and more.

You can read Jesse’s article here.