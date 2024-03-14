Brewers lose closer Devin Williams for three months | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will be without its top reliever for at least the first half of the season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday night that Devin Williams will miss three months due to a pair of stress fractures in his back.

Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss around three months, sources tell ESPN. Williams pitched through back soreness in September, but it returned earlier this spring. He'll rehab and should return by midseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2024

Williams pitched two times this spring, giving up four runs in just 1 1/3 innings.

The loss is immense for the Brewers. Williams is a two-time winner of the NL Reliever of the Year and has made the MLB All-Star Game in back-to-back years. The 2023 season may have been his best, posting a 1.53 ERA, his lowest in a full season in his career, while ranking fourth in the NL with 36 saves.

Two potential replacements for Williams are Joel Payamps and Abner Uribe. Payamps had three saves last season, while Uribe had one in 32 appearances.

Milwaukee will open the season March 28 in New York against the Mets.