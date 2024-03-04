2025 New Jersey linebacker commits to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has gone to the East Coast for its latest addition in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, N.J.) gave coach Luke Fickell his verbal commitment Monday, becoming the eighth player to do so in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Lateju is the embodiment of the long and athletic type of players the Badgers have looked to add to the defense in its recruiting classes and the transfer portal since Fickell and his staff took over in late 2022. He is ranked as the No. 26 player in the state of New Jersey and the No. 71 edge rusher in the country, according to 247Sports.

Wisconsin was Lateju’s first Power 4 offer last May. Since then, the likes of Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Maryland and others have offered him a scholarship. Lateju told Badger247 that a visit to Madison for Junior Day earlier this year changed his thoughts about the Badgers and elevated them in his mind.

Lateju is the third linebacker Wisconsin has added in the 2025 class and the second one that will play on the outside, joining Brenden Anes.