The Swing: A bad month of February, expectations for March, Bo Ryan (HOF?)

Wisconsin closed the month of February with a loss at Indiana. Zach and Jesse talk about whether it was the worst month for the team, the fire alarm that led to a 25-minute delay in Bloomington, whether the Badgers are in for a short March, Greg Gard’s performance and discussion on Bo Ryan’s Hall of Fame candidacy.