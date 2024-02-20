Late 3-pointer from Max Klesmit, clutch free throw shooting helps Wisconsin get past Maryland 74-70 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A 3-pointer from Max Klesmit with 56 seconds left and some clutch free throw shooting helped Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) beat Maryland (14-13, 6-10) 74-70 on Tuesday night, as the Badgers won for just a second time in their last seven games.

It was a 64-60 game entering the final minute when Klesmit got just enough space to pull up near the top of the key and drained his second 3-pointer of the night. Wisconsin would go on to hit 11 of its 12 free throw attempts to close the game out.

Klesmit finished with 16 points, including six from the line down the stretch. Tyler Wahl finished with a team-high 18 points and six rebounds. Chucky Hepburn had 11 points, while AJ Storr had 10 points and eight rebounds. Wisconsin got nine points off the bench from John Blackwell before he fouled out.

Maryland was paced by Jahmir Young’s 20 points, though it took him 17 shots to get it. Julian Reese added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins, who dropped to 1-5 in their last six games.

Some of the same struggles that had led to five losses in their last six games popped up again for the Badgers. They turned the ball over 12 times, including five by Steven Crowl, while shooting just 4-for-17 (23.5%) from beyond the arc. But Wisconsin’s defense showed some signs of improvement, especially in the first half when Maryland was held to .879 points per possession.

The win pushed the Badgers to 10-6 in Big Ten play, meaning they’ve won a double-digit number of conference games in 20 of the last 23 years. It also allowed them to move a 1/2 game up on Northwestern and a full game on Michigan State for third in the conference.

Wisconsin is now off until next Tuesday when it travels to face Indiana.