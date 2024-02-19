Brewers reportedly bringing Brandon Woodruff back | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has Brandon Woodruff back in the fold.

The veteran righty has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the only organization he’s known in his professional career.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the news.

Breaking: Brandon Woodruff back to Brewers. 2 year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 19, 2024

The Brewers non-tendered Woodruff in November, seemingly ending his tenure with the club after 10 years. But in the statement announcing the decision, GM Matt Arnold said they were going to remain open to Woodruff’s return and the two sides have now worked out a deal.

Woodruff is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery that ended his season just before the playoffs started.