The Swing: Jordan Taylor joins the show, Wisconsin beats Maryland | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin won for just a second time in its last seven games. Zach and Jesse talk about the win over Maryland, some lingering concerns and a change in the rotation. Then the guys are joined by former Badgers All-American Jordan Taylor to talk about his time at Wisconsin, his play overseas, a fun recruiting story and what he sees from this year’s team.