Tracking Wisconsin’s transfers

November 29, 2023
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

Though the NCAA transfer portal doesn’t open officially until Monday, players are already making their plans known publicly. And after a busy December a year ago for Wisconsin, things are expected to be just as crazy for Luke Fickell as he enters his second offseason leading the program.

Here is a running list of those leaving Madison and those coming in:

LEAVING 

Quarterback Myles Burkett (3 years of eligibility)
New team: N/A

OL Dylan Barrett (3 years of eligibility)
New team: N/A

ADDED

 