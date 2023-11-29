Tracking Wisconsin’s transfers

Though the NCAA transfer portal doesn’t open officially until Monday, players are already making their plans known publicly. And after a busy December a year ago for Wisconsin, things are expected to be just as crazy for Luke Fickell as he enters his second offseason leading the program.

Here is a running list of those leaving Madison and those coming in:

LEAVING

Quarterback Myles Burkett (3 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

Thank you Madison ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VRatbv7sO — Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) November 29, 2023

OL Dylan Barrett (3 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

ADDED