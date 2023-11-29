Tracking Wisconsin’s transfers
November 29, 2023
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Though the NCAA transfer portal doesn’t open officially until Monday, players are already making their plans known publicly. And after a busy December a year ago for Wisconsin, things are expected to be just as crazy for Luke Fickell as he enters his second offseason leading the program.
Here is a running list of those leaving Madison and those coming in:
LEAVING
Quarterback Myles Burkett (3 years of eligibility)
New team: N/A
Thank you Madison ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VRatbv7sO
— Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) November 29, 2023
OL Dylan Barrett (3 years of eligibility)
New team: N/A
Thank you Madison❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZqNMGV1wY
— Dylan Barrett (@dylanfootball51) November 29, 2023
ADDED