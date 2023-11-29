The Swing: John Blackwell joins the show, early season thoughts and on the tough schedule ahead | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Swing is BACK! Zach and Jesse return for the first show of the fall by talking with freshman guard John Blackwell about his upbringing, the transition to college, his impact on this year’s team and more. They also give their early season thoughts on where the team is, the tough schedule they face in the next week and they get to your Twitter questions.