Wisconsin lands commitment from Miami QB in transfer portal | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin appears to have its quarterback for 2024.

Former Miami signal caller Tyler Van Dyke announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Van Dyke spent the last four years at Miami, including as the starter for much of the last three. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 while throwing for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Connecticut product followed that up with an injury-plagued, uneven 2022 where he started just nine games, throwing 1,844 yards with 10 scores and five picks. His 2023 saw him play in 11 games, throwing for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That included 374 yards and five touchdowns against Texas A&M in the first month of the season.

Van Dyke is not the runner that Tanner Mordecai was for the Badgers this season, as he accounted for just 16 yards on 24 carries. But he does possess some mobility to move around the pocket and buy time.

The best year of Van Dyke’s time in Coral Gables was 2021 when his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach was Rhett Lashlee. That year the Canes ran what Lashlee called the Power Spread that featured components from the Air Raid as well as a heavy run element. It was supposed to be balanced but it didn’t really turn out that way, as Miami finished 10th in the country in passing. That saw Van Dyke throw for 293.1 yards per game and 9.0 yards per attempt.

Lashlee left for SMU after that season and Van Dyke has had a different offensive coordinator the last two seasons. This past year was with Shannon Dawson, who also came up in an Air Raid system. A rough patch in the middle of the year (five TDs, 10 INTs over four games) led to Miami benching him in favor of true freshman Emory Williams. But after Williams got hurt in his first start, Van Dyke got the call in the final two games of the regular season, throwing for 617 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Van Dyke has two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Wisconsin in time for winter workouts and spring practice.

Originally a four-star recruit coming out of high school, Van Dyke was pursued by former coach Paul Chryst and his staff at Wisconsin before signing with Miami. He joins a quarterback room featuring inexperience with only redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke having starting experience. Redshirt freshman Nick Evers, true freshman Cole LaCrue and incoming freshman Mabrey Mettauer round out the room.