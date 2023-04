The Camp: April 27, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was back on the field for a final time in spring. Zach and Jesse talk about what they saw, including nice days for Tanner Mordecai, Chimere Dike and Nathaniel Vakos. They also talk about the recent entries into the transfer portal, possible portal targets and the latest addition to the 2024 recruiting class.