Packers go defense in the first round…again | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has shown a propensity to go defense with his first-round picks and that continued Thursday night in Kansas City.

With the 13th overall pick, acquired as part of the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to New York, the Green Bay Packers general manager picked Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness. Of the last 13 first-round picks the Packers have made since 2012, 12 of them have come on the defensive side of the ball.

Arriving in Iowa in 2020 at 220 pounds, Van Ness put on 60 pounds as a freshman and eventually settled in at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. Playing a mix of defensive tackle and defensive end the last two seasons, the Illinois native finished with 71 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. It earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season as part of the No. 2 defense in the country.

Van Ness accomplished everything he did in Iowa City despite not starting a game during his career. However, he played more snaps than any other defensive lineman and rocketed up draft boards due to his production and strong effort at the NFL combine. He had the second-best 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle time among edge players, while also running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash.

The 21-year-old figures to find a role on the edge for the Packers, especially with outside linebacker Rashan Gary recovering from a torn ACL that will likely keep him out the first six or seven weeks of the season.