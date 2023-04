The Camp: April 13, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to look at practice No. 9 of spring, including more good work from Tanner Mordecai, Will Pauling, Skyler Bell, Kamo’i Latu and more. Then they dive deeper into what OC Phil Longo had to say about the quarterbacks on Wednesday, before turning their attention to recruiting and the latest commitment in the class of 2024.