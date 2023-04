Sports Gambling: Winners Take – MLB Slate 4/14, NBA Playoffs, NFL Draft | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Friday, April 14th. The guys give their picks as well as other strategy or information on how to better help bettors beat the sportsbook. They also discuss NBA playoff series bets and some NFL Draft props.