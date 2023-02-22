Badgers: Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t be the next defensive coordinator in Philadelphia | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jim Leonhard won’t be coaching in college football or the NFL this fall.

The former Wisconsin defensive coordinator interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their open defensive coordinator spot. But ESPN reported Wednesday that the two sides mutually agreed they would not move forward with his candidacy for the vacancy. The report said Leonhard intended to take this year off from coaching and undergo hip surgery but that the pursuit by the NFC Champion was enticing enough for him to interview.

The #Eagles and Jim Leonhard mutually decided they would not move forward with his DC candidacy, per league sources. Leonhard had planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but when Eagles job opened, both sides had interest in discussing the position, which… https://t.co/3zG4r6Ryy4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2023

Leonhard had an opportunity to stay on with the Wisconsin under new coach Luke Fickell but decided against it, telling reporters after the Badgers bowl game that it was best to move on. At the time, he said he had discussions about some potential new jobs but nothing he felt he needed to take. He figures to be a sought after commodity when he does decides to return to coaching.

The 40-year-old led Wisconsin’s defense since 2017 after a 10-year career in the NFL that followed him being a three-time All-American with the Badgers. Leonhard served as the team’s interim coach for the final seven games of the regular season, going 4-3. It was believed by many he would be the next head coach before athletic director Chris McIntosh shocked the college football world by pulling Fickell away from Cincinnati.