The Swing: Feb. 9, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Welcome back, Tyler Wahl. The Badgers get a massive win on the road at Penn State behind a big effort from Wahl and so many others. Zach and Jesse talk about the performance from the senior forward, the continued strong play from Connor Essegian, Chucky Hepburn’s 3-point shooting and the Badgers NCAA tournament chances. They finish by answering your Twitter questions.