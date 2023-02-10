Bucks run winning streak to 9 with win over the Lakers | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee matched its longest winning streak of the season Thursday night with a 115-106 win in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The Bucks trailed by eight at the half but outscored the home team by 15 in the third and never trailed the rest of the way for their ninth straight win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday gave the team 18 points and Khris Middleton chipped in 22 points off the bench. The trio combined to score 33 of the team’s 38 points in the game-changing third quarter.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James, two days after he set the NBA record for career points. In his absence, Anthony Davis led the way with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, while Austin Reaves had 18 points.

The win kept Milwaukee one game back of Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will close out their three-game road trip Friday night against the Clippers.