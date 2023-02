Kenney & Heilprin: Chase Wolf Leaves, Wisconsin’s Returning Production, Ben Has An Obsession | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live for a podcast-only episode talking about Ben’s obsession with Brian Ferentz’s new contract with Iowa, Jesse Temple’s piece on Chase Wolf leaving the Wisconsin football program, Wisconsin’s returning production on both sides of the ball and Greg Gard