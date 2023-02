The Camp: Feb. 7, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The QB room has one less guy in it. Zach and Jesse talk about Chase Wolf no longer being with the program and what led to that. They also discuss Wisconsin’s recruiting efforts in the state, the commitment of Jamel Howard, superlatives for the 2023 class and expectations for Luke Fickell’s first year. They close by answering your Twitter questions.