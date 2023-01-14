No. 18 Wisconsin drops third straight game with 63-45 loss to Indiana | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A ugly night shooting the ball sank No. 18 Wisconsin in a 63-45 loss to Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers led by just one at the break but opened the second half on a 12-0 run as the Badgers missed their first eight shots out of the break. Indiana pushed the lead to as many as 21 before winning by 18. Wisconsin’s 45 point were its fewest in a regular season Big Ten game since scoring 43 in a loss to Michigan State in 2013.

Wisconsin shot just 32.1-percent from the floor, with the team’s big two of Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn combining to go 6-for-18. It was even worse from beyond the arc with the Badgers hitting just five of their 24 shots from deep. That 20.2-percent clip marked a season-low. Wisconsin was also 4-for-11 from the free throw line.

Freshman Connor Essegian was the only player in double figures for Wisconsin, scoring 14 while coming up with a career-high 12 rebounds. Hepburn had eight points and Crowl just five.

Indiana, which came into the game just 1-4 in Big Ten play, outrebounded Wisconsin by 10, the third time in the last four games that coach Greg Gard’s team has seen an opponent have a double-digit advantage on the boards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Jalen Hood-Schifino gave the Hoosiers 16 points. Indiana scored 44 of his 65 points in the second half.

The loss was Wisconsin’s third straight and marked its first three-game losing streak since the end of the 2020-21 regular season. It also dropped the team to 3-3 in Big Ten play, with all the losses coming without an injured Tyler Wahl in the lineup/

The Badgers will come home to face Penn State on Tuesday.