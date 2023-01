The Camp: Jan. 13, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

The additions from the transfer portal keep coming for Wisconsin. The Badgers grabbed commitments from six players since Monday, highlighted by wide receiver CJ Williams on Thursday. Zach and Jesse talk about how he ended up in Madison, along with the story of OC Phil Longo and QB Braedyn Locke talking ball for hours that led to him joining the team. We close with your Twitter questions.