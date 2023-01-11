Former Cincinnati WR commits to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Another former Cincinnati player is following Luke Fickell and his staff to Madison.

Wide receiver Quincy Burroughs announced Wednesday that he was transferring to Wisconsin, joining fellow former Bearcats in center Jake Renfro, tackle Joe Huber and wide receiver Will Pauling.

He makes no mistake!☝🏾Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/fVb5S9o7qv — Quincy Burroughs ³ (@IamQB3) January 11, 2023

A three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Burroughs appeared in one game as a freshman bud did not catch a pass. A Jacksonville, Fla., native, Burroughs was the No. 142-ranked wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Bearcats over offers from UConn, Oregon State, Appalachian State and a host of Ivy League schools.

Overall, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Burroughs is the 11th transfer the Badgers have added since Fickell took over. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.