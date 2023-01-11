Bucks regroup after blowing huge lead, beat Atlanta 114-105 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee withstood a furious second-half rally from Atlanta to hold on for a 114-105 win Wednesday night.

The Bucks appeared to be on cruise control after taking a 21-point lead at halftime and eventually a 24-point lead in the third quarter. But the Hawks didn’t quit, outscoring Milwaukee by 14 points in the period. It was more of the same in the fourth, with Atlanta erasing the seven point deficit and taking a 103-101 lead. The Bucks had an answer of their own with a 10-0 run to escape with the victory.

Jrue Holiday led the way for Milwaukee, scoring 27 points and dishing out five assists. Brook Lopez chipped in 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter combined for 26 points off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo had an off night shooting and scored a season-low seven points, but he did add 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Atlanta got 22 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic. Former Badgers star Frank Kaminsky had 13 points, while Wisconsin native Jalen Johnson added 12.

Bucks guard Grayson Allen left the game in the first half with a sprained ankle.

Milwaukee moved to 2-0 on its four-game road trip with a stop in Miami next up on Thursday.