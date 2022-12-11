Badgers lose in five sets to Pittsburgh, fall short of another Final Four | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s push for a second straight national title came to end Saturday night at a raucous UW Field House.

The Badgers, the No. 1 seed, fell to second-seeded Pittsburgh in a battle that went the distance. Wisconsin took the first set, rebounding from an 18-11 deficit to win 25-23. The Panthers would take the next two sets before the Badgers answered by winning the fourth. In the fifth, Pittsburgh jumped out to an 11-6 lead before Wisconsin roared back to grab a 13-12 lead. But the visitors were too much, finishing on a 3-0 run to win 15-13.

Not the ending we hoped for, but fought together and for each other ’til the very end. pic.twitter.com/yB95Rcftyv — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 11, 2022

Wisconsin was led by Devyn Robinson. She had a match-high 21 kills and hit a team-best .439. Sarah Franklin had 15 kills and 11 digs, while Anna Smrek had 13 kills. Izzy Ashburn finished with 32 assists and Gulce Guctekin had a match-high 24 digs.

The loss snapped a 21-game winning streak for the Badgers, who ended the year 28-4. Pittsburgh moves on to its second straight Final Four.