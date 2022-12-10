Nick Herbig announces he’s headed to the NFL Draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A second Wisconsin player is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Two days after center Joe Tippmann announced he’d be forgoing his final year of eligibility, linebacker Nick Herbig followed him out the door.

Herbig started at outside linebacker from the first game of his career as a true freshman. He went on to play a major role in Wisconsin’s defensive success over the last three years, including last year’s unit finishing first in the country in total defense. A native of Hawaii, Herbig finished his career with 21 sacks, tied for the eighth-most in UW history. That included a Big Ten-best 11 this season in essentially 10 games played. He added 15.5 tackles for loss and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick .

Herbig won’t play in the bowl game, joining Tippmann, nose tackle Keeanu Benton, along with cornerbacks Jay Shaw and Justin Clark as guys that will turn their focus to April’s draft.