Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Edges Nebraska, Posts The HC Job And Minnesota Awaits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live reacting to Wisconsin posting the official opening for head coach. They talk about if Wisconsin had lost to Nebraska, Jim Leonhard as head coach, Jim Leonhard vs other candidates and vs Paul Chryst, Wisconsin’s win over Nebraska, Graham Mertz, the defense and more