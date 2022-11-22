Brewers trade Hunter Renfroe to Angels for three pitchers | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Milwaukee’s top hitters from last year is heading out west.

The Brewers announced Tuesday night they had traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for a trio of pitchers — righties Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, along with lefty Adam Seminaris.

Renfroe led Milwaukee with a .255 batting average in 2022, while finishing with the third-most homers (29) and RBI (72). Acquired in a trade last year with Boston, Renfroe is now moving to his fourth team since 2019.

“We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field,” senior VP and general manager Matt Arnold said in a team release. “While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our Major League team in the near future.”

The 26-year-old Junk was originally drafted by the Yankees and has two years of MLB experience. He appeared in seven games, including six starts, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA.

Peguero also got his start with the Yankees before being moved to LA. He has spent two seasons in the majors, getting to pitch in 16 games and posting a 9.15 ERA. The 25-year-old is from the Dominican Republic.

Finally, Seminaris was fifth-round pick in 2020 out of CSU Long Beach. He’s started 39 games the last two seasons in the minors, going 13-16 with a 4.14 ERA. This past season in Triple-A the 24-year-old was 2-5 and had an ERA of 5.24.

“We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the Major League roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023,” Arnold said. “The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big-league arms is something we feel good about.”