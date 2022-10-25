Wisconsin adds 3-star forward in 2024 class
October 25, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Associated Press
Wisconsin has dipped back into a familiar pool for its first commitment in the 2024 class.
Three-star forward Jack Robison (Lakeville, Minn.) announced his verbal pledge to the Badgers on social media Tuesday afternoon.
ON, WISCONSIN #Committed 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/F54hQ6tpYZ
— Jack Robison (@JackRobison17) October 25, 2022
The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Robison is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Minnesota and the 34th-best small forward in the country, according to 247Sports. He chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Nebraska and USF.
Robison plays at Lakeville North, which has become a feeder program for Wisconsin, as he follows Nate Reuvers (2017), Tyler Wahl (2019) and Nolan Winter (2023) to Madison.