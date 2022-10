Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Beats Purdue, Graham Mertz Shines, Bye Week Primer | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach react to Wisconsin’s win over Purdue, the offensive plan, Jim Leonhard, Graham Mertz, John Torchio, Alex Smith’s return, catching punts and so much more. They also discuss some basketball recruiting news, Wisconsin’s Bye Week Primer and some standings across the Big Ten