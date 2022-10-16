Wisconsin loses WR Markus Allen to transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A member of Wisconsin’s young wide receiver core has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former 3-star commit Markus Allen announced his decision to transfer Sunday night on social media.

Allen caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown this season, but struggled to find playing time in recent weeks. He traveled to Michigan State but didn’t play, the first time he didn’t the see the field this year. Instead, junior Dean Engram took the earlier reps along with the more established wide receivers. It could be argued he was fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver, though even true freshman Vinny Anthony was pushing him for snaps.

Much was expected from the Ohio native after he showed flashes of being a playmaker as a true freshman. But the play of Chimere Dike, along with the emergence of Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis, made his opportunities rare. When he did get a chance, drops were a concern.

Allen is the third player to enter the portal since coach Paul Chryst was fired, joining quarterback Deacon Hill and offensive lineman Logan Brown, with the latter being forced in after getting kicked off the team. The NCAA instituted transfer windows for players to submit their name to the portal and it’s not allowed during the season. However, for players on teams where the coach is fired, they have a 30-day window where they can go into the portal.

You him. Never Forget what we talked about. Love you 4 ❤️@MarkusAllen19 #SDG https://t.co/lIpJoojoER — Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) October 17, 2022

BRUH NOOOOOOO😭😭😭😭🤞🏾 I love u! https://t.co/r04ww17FGW — Darryl Peterson (@_DPETERSON10) October 17, 2022