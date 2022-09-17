Badgers set volleyball attendance record but lose to Florida | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team added more history to its resume Friday night.

Playing at the Kohl Center for the first time — and the first time a volleyball game had been played in the arena since 1998 — the Badgers set a new regular season attendance record when 16,883 packed the stands to watch them face Florida. It broke the previous record set earlier this month in a match between Nebraska and Creighton.

Tonight's No. 4 Wisconsin vs No. 16 @GatorsVB obliterated the NCAA Division I regular season attendance record with 1⃣6⃣,8⃣3⃣3⃣ fans😍😍 The previous record of 15,797 was set by Creighton and Nebraska earlier this season. #NCAAWVB x 📸 @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/OdinQ7uPKM — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 17, 2022

The fourth-ranked Badgers were unable to get a win to go along with the record-breaking crowd, though they made it interesting. The 16th-ranked Gators took the first two sets before Wisconsin came storming back to force a fifth set. Once there, the Badgers blew an 8-5 lead and ended up falling 15-13 for their second loss of the season.